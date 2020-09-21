Watch H.E.R. Cover Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" at Emmy Awards

Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R. covered Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards (which aired on Sunday evening). The performance took place during the In Memoriam portion of the ceremony.

Chadwick Boseman, Regis Philbin, Naya Rivera, Carol Spinney, James Lipton and Jerry Stiller were amongst those who were honored. Before the performance began, host Jimmy Kimmel honored Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Friday night (Sept. 18).

Watch H.E.R. perform “Nothing Compares 2 U” below.