Listen to Amber Mark, Lauren Auder & More Remix HAIM's "Summer Girl"

The fierce sibling trio HAIM have released The Summer Girl Remixes Volume 1 via Columbia Records. The collection includes remixes of their song “Summer Girl” from Amber Mark, Lauren Auder & mmph, Solomonophonic and more.

“Summer Girl” was the lead single off of the group’s third album Women In Music Pt. III. When the album arrived, it was featured in our list of the best albums of June.

Listen to The Summer Girl Remixes Volume 1 here. Scroll down for the album art and tracklist. Even further down, revisit HAIM’s 2012 Daytrotter session.

The Summer Girl Remixes Volume 1 Album Art

The Summer Girl Remixes Volume 1 Tracklist

01. Summer Girl (Lauren Auder & mmph Remix)

02. Summer Girl (Amber Mark Remix)

03. Summer Girl (Solomonophonic Bouncey House Remix)

04. Summer Girl (Jack and Henry’s Yellow Smiley Remix)

05. Summer Girl (Solomonophonic Slooey Gooey Remix)

06. Summer Girl (Video Version)