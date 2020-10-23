Watch HAIM's Halloween-Themed Performance of "3AM" on Late Night With Seth Meyers

HAIM dropped by Thursday’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform “3AM” off their new album Women In Music Pt. III.

The sisters teamed up for a Halloween-themed performance, as they receive a call from an “Emotional Vampire” in the middle of the night. That vampire happened to be Robert Pattinson, a fun reference to the actor’s Twilight past. The HAIM sisters played the bass-driven song in matching Corpse Bride-esque attire, and it was wonderful.

Watch HAIM performance of “3AM” on Seth Meyers below, and read Paste’s review of Women In Music Pt. III here. Scroll down to revisit their 2012 Daytrotter session.