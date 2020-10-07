Watch HAIM's New Video For "Man From The Magazine"

HAIM shared a new video for “Man From The Magazine,” a song from their latest album Women In Music Pt. III. The video was shot and directed by the band’s frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson.

“This video was filmed the day we shot the cover for WIMPIII at Canter’s Deli in Hollywood,” the band says. “Paul came up with the idea after hearing the whole record and we both felt strongly that this song in particular needed a visual, so Danielle put on a mic and sang it live in the middle of the deli.”

Just last week, HAIM shared a performance of “Gasoline” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Watch the “Man From The Magazine” video below. Keep scrolling to revisit HAIM’s 2012 Daytrotter session.