Tonight on Quaran-Torials: Hala Celebrates Mick Jones' Birthday

Quaran-Torials is our ongoing weekly Instagram live series, happening every Thursday night at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST over on our Instagram (@pastemagazine). Some of our favorite folks—including musicians, actors, drink connoisseurs, comedians, authors and more!—will teach us something new each week, from cocktail recipes to incense curation to guitar lessons.

Tonight on Quaran-Torials, Ian Ruhala (aka Hala) will take over our Instagram in honor of one of the great rockers of the last half-century. Today (June 25) is Mick Jones’ birthday, so Ruhala has decided to celebrate The Clash frontman with a guitar lesson tribute. Tune in at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST and find more details below. Don’t miss it!