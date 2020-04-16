Watch Half Waif's Paste Studio Session From Today in 2018

Half Waif, aka Nandi Rose, recently released her fourth record as a soloist, The Caretaker, which our critic called “enthralling.” Equally riveting, The Caretaker is much more scaled back than her gorgeous 2018 album Lavender.

On this day (April 16) in 2018, Rose stopped by the Paste Studio in Manhattan with a small band to play a few beautiful cuts from Lavender: “Lavender Burning,” “Torches” and “Silt.”

Rose has also played with indie-rock band Pinegrove. She wrote much of The Caretaker inspired by her family origins. “There’s a family legacy of losing and seeking homes, a theme that has followed me,” she wrote in a press statement from earlier this year.

Watch Half Waif’s 2018 Paste Studio session below.

