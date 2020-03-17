Half Waif Shares Poignant New Single "In August," Postpones North American Tour

Hudson Valley-based singer, songwriter and producer Nandi Rose has shared a poignant new single as Half Waif, “In August.” It’s our latest preview of her ANTI- Records debut The Caretaker, due out on March 27. That’s the good news—the bad is, she’s postponing her upcoming North American tour, as well as canceling her sold-out record release show at Public Records in Brooklyn, N.Y., in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

”’In August’ tracks the dissolution of a friendship over the course of a year, throughout every season. There’s a particular kind of sadness to a friendship ending when there’s no one to blame, just as there’s something mournful about the inevitable change of weather,” says Rose in a statement. “Sometimes it’s not a big fight but a gradual growing apart that marks the end—how do we make sense of our role in that? This song is an attempt to recognize and accept mutual culpability in an effort to move on.” Indeed, its instrumentation captures the dull ache of a healing wound, building on its subdued electric piano with layered vocals and synth shrouds, grief and growth tangled together.

In place of her record release show, Rose will celebrate The Caretaker’s release by live-streaming an intimate set from her home the same night, next Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m. ET. Further details are forthcoming.

The Caretaker is the follow-up to Half Waif’s acclaimed 2018 album Lavender, while “In August” is the new LP’s third single, following January’s “Ordinary Talk” and February’s “Halogen 2.”

Watch the “In August” lyric video and Half Waif’s 2018 Paste session below, and revisit the details of The Caretaker here. You can preorder the album right here.