Indigo Girls on The Paste Happiest Hour

Today’s episode features the Indigo Girls, performing together on the day of their latest album release, Look Long. It’s been 35 years since Atlanta natives Amy Ray and Emily Saliers released their self-titled EP. They went on to become one of the most successful folk acts of all time.

My very first road-trip with friends as a 16-year-old music fan was an hour-and-a-half drive to see the Indigo Girls headline the Athens Music Festival, where Michael Stipe joined the duo on stage for “Kid Fears.” Watch the Indigo Girls perform “Get Out the Map” at the Paste Studio in Decatur, Ga., circa 2009 below.

