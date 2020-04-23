The Paste Happiest Hour: Alex Ebert & Liza Anne - Live stream at 5pm ET

Tune in today, Thursday, April 23, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Watch Golden Globe-winner Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros at 5pm ET. And then Nashville-based singer/songwriter Liza Anne at 5:25pm.

Alex Ebert fronted bands L.A. bands Ima Robot and Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros. He’s also released two solo records, Alexander in 2011 and I vs I earlier this year. Now based in New Orleans, Ebert has also written scores for music and TV, including All Is Lost, for which he won the Golden Globe for Best Original Score. Watch him perform with Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros for our cameras at a high school in Troy, Ohio, in 2013.

Liza Anne was born and raised in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, before relocating to Nashville. With three albums under her belt as well as opening assignments for Kacey Musgraves, Lucy Dacus and Paramore, the indie-rock singer/songwriter’s most recent songs, “Devotion,” “Desire” and “Bad Vacation” have us excited for what’s next. Watch her perform at the Paste Studio in New York in 2017.

Subscribe to the Paste YouTube channel and tune in every weekday at 5pm for The Paste Happiest Hour.

Josh Jackson is Paste’s co-founder and editor-in-chief and host of The Paste Happiest Hour. Follow him on Twitter at @joshjackson.