The Paste Happiest Hour: Badly Drawn Boy & Margaret Glaspy

Tune in today, Thursday, May 21, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Today’s episode begins with Badly Drawn Boy at 5pm ET, followed by Margaret Glaspy at 5:25pm ET. As always, we’ll be raising money to help our friends at the Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund provide care for musicians and music industry professionals in need.

First up is Badly Drawn Boy. Damon Gough has been releasing music under that name since his 2000 album The Hour of Bewilderbeast, which went Platinum in the UK. Banana Skin Shoes, due out tomorrow, is his first album since the Being Flynn soundtrack in 2012. Always one to craft intricately produced and arranged indie-pop gems, the new album is full of them, starting with the funky title track “Banana Skin Shoes” and lead single “Is This a Dream?,” four minutes of groovy melodic bliss.

Then we’ll be joined by New York-based indie folk-pop singer/songwriter Margaret Glaspy. Glaspy just released her sophomore album Devotion on ATO Records in March. Before going solo, she was a member of the Fundies with Lake Street Dive’s Rachel Price and Bridget Kearney, along with fiddler Brittany Haas. Named a Best of What’s Next artist by Paste in 2015, Glaspy has since toured with Neko Case, Kimya Dawson, Wilco and The Lumineers. Watch her perform “Somebody to Anybody” at the Paste Studio in New York back in 2015.

Subscribe to the Paste YouTube channel and tune in every weekday at 5pm for The Paste Happiest Hour and watch every episode on demand.

Josh Jackson is Paste’s co-founder and editor-in-chief and host of The Paste Happiest Hour. Follow him on Twitter at @joshjackson.