The Paste Happiest Hour: Bruce Cockburn + Matthew Caws (of Nada Surf)

A lifelong activist and environmentalist, Bruce Cockburn released his first album 50 years ago, the self-titled Bruce Cockburn after playing in Canadian bands The Children, The Esquires, The Flying Circus and 3’s a Crowd. After a series of Juno Awards and hits in Canada, he found broader success with his 1979 album Dancing in the Dragon’s Jaws and its single “Wondering Where the Lions Are,” through his politically progressive albums of the 1980s and T Bone Burnett-produced albums of the 1990s. Last year’s Crowing Ignites was the 26th of his career. Watch him perform at the Paste Studio last year.

Singer/guitarist Matthew Caws formed New York power pop band Nada Surf in 1992, releasing their debut High/Low with the hit song “Popular’ four years later. The band recorded its ninth album Never Not Together in Wales and released it in February but had to cancel their world tour in the wake of Covid-19. Watch Nada Surf at the Paste Studio in New York two months ago.

