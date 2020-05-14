The Paste Happiest Hour: Don McLean & Ron Pope

Tune in today, Thursday, May 14, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

First up is Don McLean, an inductee of the Songwriters Hall of Fame for compositions like “American Pie,” “And I Love You So” and “Vincent.” He also had hits with Roy Orbison’s “Crying” and the Skyliners’ “Since I Don’t Have You.” His songs have been recorded by countless artists, including Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban, Drake and Weird “Al” Yankovic. Time Life has just released his catalog of 173 songs via all streaming platforms and will be releasing his latest album, Still Playin’ Favorites this fall.

Then we’ll be joined by Georgia native Ron Pope. The singer/songwriter has recorded 14 albums, both on Universal Republic and independently since 2007. His latest album Bone Structure was released in March, his first studio album since becoming a new father. Along with his wife and manager, Blair, he’s also co-founded his own record label, Brooklyn Basement Records. Watch him perform at the Paste Studio in New York earlier this year:

