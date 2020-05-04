The Paste Happiest Hour: Jon Pardi and Ane Brun

Tune in today, Monday, May 4, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Today’s episode begins with an interview with Jon Pardi at 5pm ET, followed by an interview and performance from Ane Brun at 5:25pm ET.

First up is country star Jon Pardi, who has six top-10 country singles, since releasing “Up All Night” from his 2014 debut album Write You a Song. His last album Heartache Medication was released last September.

Norwegian singer/songwriter Ane Brune has released a dozen studio albums since her 2003 debut. Her most recent, 2017’s Leave Me Breathless, is a collection of covers of ranging from Radiohead to Joni Mitchell to Bob Dylan. Her upcoming album is due out this fall, and you can watch the exclusive premiere of her new song, “By Your Side,” recorded live in her home here:

You can also watch her perform “All We Want Is Love” at the Paste Studio in New York in 2016 below.

