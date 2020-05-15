The Paste Happiest Hour: Josh Radnor & Basia Bulat

Tune in today, Tuesday, May 12, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Today’s episode begins with Josh Radnor at 5pm ET, followed by Basia Bulat at 5:25pm ET. As always, we’ll be raising money to help our friends at the Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund provide care for musicians and music industry professionals in need.

First up is actor/writer/director/musician Josh Radnor. Best known by some for his leading role as Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother, Radnor has starred on Broadway (The Graduate, Disgraced), written and directed films (Happythankyoumoreplease, Liberal Arts) and most recently starred alongside Al Pacino and Carol Kane in Amazon’s Hunters. He’s also one half of the music duo Radnor and Lee with Australian singer/songwriter Ben Lee. Their second album, Golden State, is due out June 19. Watch Radnor & Lee perform at the Paste Studio in New York in 2017:

And check out their brand-new video for “Simple Harmony” below.

Then we’ll be joined by Canadian singer/songwriter/mult-intstrumentalist Basia Bulat. In addition to guitar, Bulat plays autoharp, hammered dulcimer, ukulele, charango and piano. The Juno Award-nominee has also been shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize three times. Here new album, Are You In Love? was released earlier this year and was produced by My Morning Jacket’s Jim James. Watch her perform “Someday Soon” at the Paste Studio in New York in 2016:

Subscribe to the Paste YouTube channel and tune in every weekday at 5pm for The Paste Happiest Hour and watch every episode on demand.

Josh Jackson is Paste’s co-founder and editor-in-chief and host of The Paste Happiest Hour. Follow him on Twitter at @joshjackson.