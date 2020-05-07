The Paste Happiest Hour: KT Tunstall & The War and Treaty

Tune in today, Thursday, May 7, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Today’s episode begins with KT Tunstall at 5pm ET, followed by The War and Treaty at 5:25pm ET.

First up is celebrated Brit Award-winning singer/songwriter KT Tunstall. Tunstall has sold more than 5 million albums worldwide, since her 2004 debut Eye to the Telescope. Her most recent album, 2018’s WAX is the second release in her “body, soul, mind” trilogy after 2016’s KIN, and was co-produced with Franz Ferdinand’s Nick McCarthy. She also just released a dance-pop track “Starlight & Gold” with Italian DJ producer ?Molella. Watch her perform at the Paste Studio in New York in 2018, including a great Tom Petty cover, while you wait:

Then we’ll be joined by Tanya Blount and Michael Trotter Jr., the husband-and-wife duo known as The War and Treaty. Named the Emerging Act of 2019 by the Americana Music Awards, Blount and Trotter had already accomplished a lot on their own, Blount as a solo artist and actress, while Trotter was busy serving in Iraq (and wowing his fellow troops playing piano in one of Saddam Hussein’s palaces). Watch The War and Treaty perform at the Paste Studio in New York in 2018.

