The Paste Happiest Hour: Nahko & American Aquarium's BJ Barham

First up is Nahko, who has been performing solo or with his band Medicine for the People since he left home as a teenager. Born of Apache, Puerto Rican and Filipino heritage, he mixes folk and hip-hop into a one-of-a-kind style of music with a beautiful message of social healing. The band’s new album Take Your Power Back is due out on May 15. Watch his 2018 performance at the Paste Studio in New York, as well as the world premiere of his new lyric video for “Honor the Earth,” inspired by the Great Law Treaty at Lake Onondaga, which led to the creation of the Iroquois Confederacy.

BJ Barham formed North Carolina alt-country band American Aquarium in 2006, releasing 11 albums since then, including the brand new Lamentations, out now on New West Records. The new album is indeed a lament for a “broken America,” Barham says, “and all the things that lead a human being to doubting something. Every song on this record touches on something a little different.” Watch American Aquarium’s 2018 set at the Paste Studio in New York.

