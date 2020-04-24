The Paste Happiest Hour: Dispatches from Elsewhere & Pete Yorn

Tune in today, Friday, April 24, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Watch our interview with Eve Lindley, star of AMC’s Dispatches from Elsewhere, along with showrunner Mark Friedman at 5pm ET. And then at 5:25pm, Pete Yorn will join for an interview and two songs.

Dispatches from Elsewhere has consistently landed a place on Paste’s TV power rankings of the best shows on right now since it debuted March 1. Starring Eve Lindley alongside Jason Segel, Andre Benjamin and Sally Field, the show’s unfolding mysteries are always in service of its optimistic tales of self-discovery and wonder. We’re joined today by showrunner Mark Friedman and the show’s breakout star Eve Lindley.

Pete Yorn’s 2001 musicforthemorningafter was certified Gold, and he appeared on one of the cover of Paste magazine two year’s later with the release of Day I Forgot. He’s since released six more full-lengths, including a duet album with Scarlett Johansson and his latest, Caretakers, last year. Watch his session last year at the Paste Studio in New York.

