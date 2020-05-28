The Paste Happiest Hour: Raul Midon & Thao Nguyen

Tune in today, Thursday, May 28, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Today’s episode begins with Raul Midon at 5pm ET, followed by Thao Nguyen at 5:25pm ET. As always, we’ll be raising money to help our friends at the Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund provide care for musicians and music industry professionals in need.

First up is a performance from New Mexico native and Latin jazz, soul and blues singer/guitarist Raul Midon. The Grammy nominee who’s collaborated with everyone from Stevie Wonder to Herbie Hancock is back with his 11th studio album, The Mirror, released back in March. Watch him perform at the Paste Studio in New York in 2018:

Then we’ll be joined by Thao Nguyen of Thao & The Get Down Stay Down for an extended conversation. Temple, the band’s sixth album—and first that was self-produced—was released earlier this month, along with “the first great Zoom video” for the song “Phenom.” Watch Thao & the Get Down Stay Down perform at the Paste party in Austin, Texas in 2013:

