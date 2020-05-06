The Paste Happiest Hour: Robyn Hitchcock & Rhett Miller

Tune in today, Wednesday, May 6, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Today’s episode begins with Robyn Hitchcock at 5pm ET, followed by Rhett Miller at 5:25pm ET.

First up is the legendary Robyn Hitchcock, who began his career with The Soft Boys in the 1970s and has recorded another 21 studio albums as a solo artists and with his bands the Egyptians and the Venus 3. His latest album, the self-titled Robyn Hitchcock was recorded with Brendan Benson in Nashville and featured Gillian Welch, Grant Lee Phillips and Pat Sansone. Watch him perform at the Paste Studio in Atlanta last November.

Then we’ll be joined by Rhett Miller, lead singer/songwriter of The Old 97’s and solo artist from Dallas, Texas. One of the pioneering bands of the alt-country movement of the 1990s, The Old 97’s have released 20 albums, beginning with 1994’s Hitchhike to Rhome. Miller also hosts a podcast about “the messy reality of the creative life” called Wheels Off with Rhett Miller. Watch Miller perform at the Paste Studio in New York in 2017.

Josh Jackson is Paste’s co-founder and editor-in-chief and host of The Paste Happiest Hour. Follow him on Twitter at @joshjackson.