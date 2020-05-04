The Paste Happiest Hour: Pete Bernhard (The Devil Makes Three) & Dylan Baldi (Cloud Nothings)

Tune in today, Tuesday, May 5, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Today’s episode begins with Pete Bernhard of The Devil Makes Three at 5pm ET, followed by Dylan Baldi of Cloud Nothings at 5:25pm ET.

First up is Pete Bernhard, guitarist of Americana trio The Devil Makes Three. The band formed in Santa Cruz, Calif., in 2002, and has released a half dozen studio LPs since. Their latest, Chains Are Broken, topped the US bluegrass charts in 2018 and continued to mix punk-rock elements into a bluegrass sound. Watch them perform at the Paste Studio in Atlanta back in January.

Dylan Baldi formed Cleveland indie rock band Cloud Nothings a decade ago, releasing five studio albums in that time, plus the 2015 collaboration with Wavves, No Life for Me. Listen to Cloud Nothings’ Daytrotter session from 2010 below:

