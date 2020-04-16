The Paste Happiest Hour: Alison Pill, Nick Offerman & Patterson Hood Live at 5pm ET

Tune in today, Thursday, April 16, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show.

First up today at 5 p.m. ET, Alison Pill and Nick Offerman join to discuss their new FX show on Hulu, Devs. This sci-fi series from Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation) features Offerman as the CEO of tech giant Amaya and Pill as the chief designer of the mysterious Devs system.

Alison Pill’s filmography includes Milk, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Vice, and she’s starred in several TV shows, including The Newsroom, American Horror Story: Cult and Star Trek: Picard. Her work on screen and in the theatre has earned her more than a dozen acting awards.

Nick Offerman, who came to prominence for his role as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation has since been busy with a slew of movies and TV roles, including The Founder, Fargo and Making It. He’s also the author of three non-fiction books, most recently 2016’s Good Clean Fun: Misadventures in Sawdust at Offerman Woodshop. He wrote a song for his Paste cover profile in 2013, which you can watch below:

Patterson Hood, from Muscle Shoals, Ala., is a founding member of Drive-By Truckers. The Athens, Ga., southern rock band just released its 12th studio album, The Unraveling in January. Read our 2018 profile of Hood here.