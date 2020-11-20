Harmony Byrne Announces New EP The Songs I Sing When No One Is Listening, Shares New Single

Australian singer/songwriter Harmony Byrne has announced a new EP The Songs I Sing When No One Is Listening, out in early 2021. The announcement also comes with a new single “The Good Days & The Bad Days.” The EP is a collection of acoustic songs written and recorded in quarantine in the Australian Bush, and it follows her 2020 debut album Heavy Doors, which was produced by Spoon’s Jim Eno.

“The Good Days & The Bad Days” has a hushed warmth, with Byrne urging listeners to be kinder to themselves. But it’s not some hokey call for self-care—it’s a reminder that broader circumstances are constantly working against us, and it seeks to reassure us that we’re not what’s broken. “It’s not your fault you can’t find happiness in a world that doesn’t care when you’re sad,” Byrne sings tenderly over layered harmonies.

Byrne says of the new track:

“The Good Days & The Bad Days” is the first song I wrote off the forthcoming E.P, after COVID hit Melbourne. I was (still am) feeling a lot of empathy for our society, which has been engineered to capitalize on our insecurities, making us feel like we aren’t enough, and even pitting us against each other. Although “the world” might not give a shit, there are those of us that do. I just wanna poke that shithole in the butt so we can all live our lives with love and respect for each other and our planet. This song is somewhat a prayer of surrender and a plea for connection.

Listen to “The Good Days & The Bad Days” below, and stream Heavy Doors here.