Contest: Win a Harrison Storm "Tee and Tote" Prize Pack!

Australian singer-songwriter Harrison Storm has just released his new EP Be Slow.

A born troubadour, Harrison traded college for busking in Melbourne. These impromptu performances financed 2015 debut EP Sense of Home. That introduction yielded a worldwide hit as Sense of Home generated 70 million+ Spotify streams and counting. Signed to Nettwerk, he unveiled the Change It All EP two years later and notched another hit in the form of the title track, which racked up more than 40 million Spotify streams. Along the way, he occupied real estate on coveted playlists such as “Your Favourite Coffeehouse,” “Relax & Unwind,” “The Stress Buster” and more as the total stream tally exceeded 200 million and counting.

New EP Be Slow is a skillfully crafted musical gem that shares a painful yet sobering reflection of love and loss with emotional honesty and sharply observed lyrics that have come to define Harrison's innate ability to paint a picture that instantly connects with the human soul.