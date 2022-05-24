Watch Harry Styles Cover Wet Leg's "Wet Dream"

The last time we showed you a Harry Styles cover, it was Arcade Fire’s take on “As It Was”—this time, it’s the former boybander-turned-solo star taking on another act’s track. The act in question is supremely buzzy U.K. duo Wet Leg, who will open for Styles in Australia next year, and who released their self-titled debut to much acclaim in April.

Styles, who just released his third album Harry’s House last week, took to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to cover Wet Leg single “Wet Dream”—a natural choice, given how horned-up much of Styles’ new material is. Wet Leg were excited about Styles’ rendition, judging by the band’s response on social media, which included a holding back tears emoji and a TikTok of Rhian Teasdale watching a clip of the cover, then mock-fainting dead away.

Styles’ spirited rendition itself is a reminder of the rock ‘n’ roll style that has formed the foundation of his solo output, although Harry’s House finds him exploring more vibrant funk and synth-pop sounds than ever before.

Watch Styles’ Wet Leg cover below and revisit our list of his 15 best songs.