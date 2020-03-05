Hayley Williams Announces Her Debut Solo Tour, the Petals for Armor Tour

Grammy-winning artist and millennial icon Hayley Williams has announced her first solo tour, the Petals for Armor Tour, to promote her forthcoming LP of the same name. The European shows begin on May 13, starting in the Netherlands. North American dates begin May 28 at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, Wash., and end with a special homecoming concert set on June 29 at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl.

Williams says of her first-ever solo tour in a statement:

Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals for Armor. What a joke. I must.

This is a brand new adventure. It’s important to embark on something new every now and then just to show yourself that you can. I welcome the discomfort and the joy and I’m ready to be present for this.

The first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty, and intimate. My brand-newly-formed band and I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience.

Thank you for the chance to tour this. I hope to see a ton of old friends and make some new ones too.

Earlier in the year, Williams unveiled Petals for Armor I, a five-track collection that approaches similar subject matter as Paramore songs, but from an angle that’s unique to Williams. Tracks such as the steady head-bobber “Simmer” are full of hums and other subtle nuances that make this solo project stand out. “Leave It Alone” and “Cinnamon” follow suit, as they’re slower and more nuanced than her collaborative work, but manage to resonated in a way that’s just as ensnaring.

Williams captures listeners even further with a visual narrative to accompany the tracks. Directed by Warren Fu (Paramore, The 1975, The Strokes), the music video for “Cinnamon” marks the latest chapter in an ongoing storyline begun with “Simmer,” moved forward in an exclusive “Interlude” video, continued in “Leave It Alone” and a second “Interlude,” and now, in “Cinnamon.” Watch the narrative below and check for a show near you.

May

13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max

15 – Brighton, U.K. @ The Beach @ The Great Escape Festival

16 – London, U.K. @ Electric Brixton

18 – Paris, France @ La Cigale

19 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

28 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre

30 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

June

01 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

03 – Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre

05 – Dallas, Texas @ HiFi

06 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

08 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

15 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

17 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

18 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

20 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

22 – Toronto, Ont. @ Rebel

24 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

26 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

27 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

28 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville