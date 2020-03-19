Hayley Williams Teams Up with boygenius on New Single, "Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris"

Hayley Williams has shared a new solo single with boygenius, “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” taken from her forthcoming album Petals for Armor, out on May 8 via Atlantic Records. Last month, Williams surprised-dropped the first part of her album with a five-track collection, Petals for Armor I. She also released a series of official videos for previous tracks like “Simmer” and “Cinnamon.”

“Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” is a floral-themed, sultry tune with background vocals from boygenius—the beloved indie supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. The string arrangements and subtle guitar lines give it a distinctly yearning quality and an underlying sadness.

As of now, it appears that Williams’ Petals for Armor tour dates are still on, but keep checking socials for updates from Williams and listed venues.

Listen to “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” below, and scroll down for Williams’ upcoming tour dates. You can preorder Petals for Armor here.

Hayley Williams Tour Dates:

May

13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max

15 – Brighton, U.K. @ The Beach @ The Great Escape Festival

16 – London, U.K. @ Electric Brixton

18 – Paris, France @ La Cigale

19 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

28 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre

30 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

June

01 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

03 – Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre

05 – Dallas, Texas @ HiFi

06 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

08 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

15 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

17 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

18 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

20 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

22 – Toronto, Ont. @ Rebel

24 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

26 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

27 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

28 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville