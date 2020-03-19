Hayley Williams Teams Up with boygenius on New Single, "Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris"

Hayley Williams has shared a new solo single with boygenius, “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” taken from her forthcoming album Petals for Armor, out on May 8 via Atlantic Records. Last month, Williams surprised-dropped the first part of her album with a five-track collection, Petals for Armor I. She also released a series of official videos for previous tracks like “Simmer” and “Cinnamon.”
“Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” is a floral-themed, sultry tune with background vocals from boygenius—the beloved indie supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. The string arrangements and subtle guitar lines give it a distinctly yearning quality and an underlying sadness.
As of now, it appears that Williams’ Petals for Armor tour dates are still on, but keep checking socials for updates from Williams and listed venues.
Listen to “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” below, and scroll down for Williams’ upcoming tour dates. You can preorder Petals for Armor here.
Hayley Williams Tour Dates:
May
13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max
15 – Brighton, U.K. @ The Beach @ The Great Escape Festival
16 – London, U.K. @ Electric Brixton
18 – Paris, France @ La Cigale
19 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
28 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre
30 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic
June
01 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
03 – Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre
05 – Dallas, Texas @ HiFi
06 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
08 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
15 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
17 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
18 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
20 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
22 – Toronto, Ont. @ Rebel
24 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel
26 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
27 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
28 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville