HEALTH and Tyler Bates Share New Single "ANTI-LIFE," Featuring Chino Moreno

It appears that the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack is gearing up to be one of the most exciting soundtracks of the year, this time bringing together noise-rock titans HEALTH with Deftones frontman Chino Moreno under the executive production of renowned composer Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, John Wick, 300). The track, titled “ANTI-LIFE,” is the latest single before the soundtrack’s digital release this Friday, June 18, via Loma Vista Recordings.

Taking cues from Deftones’ swanky, industrial-tinged metal, HEALTH sets a devastating scene straight out of post-battle comic book pages. The song’s title is inspired by the third installment of the Dark Nights: Death Metal, where the Anti-Life formula allows those who understand and control it to dominate everyone else.

In May, HEALTH checked off another collaboration off their bucket list with the release of “ISN’T EVERYONE,” featuring none other than Nine Inch Nails.

Listen to “ANTI-LIFE” below and revisit Paste’s superhero film ranking here. You can preorder the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack ahead of its June 18 release here.