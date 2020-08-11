Helena Deland Announces Debut Album Someone New, Shares Title Track

Montreal singer/songwriter Helena Deland has announced her debut album, Someone New. The record is set for release on Oct. 16 via Luminelle Recordings. While this is Deland’s first album, she’s already carved out a name for herself with a well-received series of EPs in 2018, collectively titled Altogether Unaccompanied, alongside her collaborations with artists such as Weyes Blood, Connan Mockasin and JPEGMAFIA.

“‘Someone New’ is about paradoxically feeling sick of and unfamiliar with myself,” Deland said in a statement, speaking on the project of her album as a whole. “ I realized that I associated primarily with what others (real or imagined) projected onto me, and acted in ways to avoid disappointing this projection or imagined expectation. The quest to please and conform distracted me from who I already was and I laboured to comply to a normative set of expectations.”

Deland shared the LP’s title track to accompany the announcement. Opening to an ominous swell of synths, the song slowly unfolds, with one musical element building on top of another to create a rich arrangement of understated melancholia.

Per a press release, Deland said the song “is about the validation and relief from one’s internal world that a romantic encounter can offer, but also about becoming aware that there seems to be an expiry date on that type of opportunity for women.”

Check out the song’s video below, and scroll down to view the album artwork and tracklist. Preorder Someone New here.

01. Someone New

02. Truth Nugget

03. Dog

04. Fruit Pit

05. Pale

06. Comfort, Edge

07. The Walk Home

08. Seven Hours

09. Smoking at the Gas Station

10. Lylz

11. Mid-Practice

12. Clown Neutral

13. Fill the Rooms