High Water Festival 2023 Lineup Announced: Beck, Wilco, Rainbow Kitten Surprise to Headline

High Water Festival, the two-day hometown festival curated by Charleston, South Carolina, folk duo Shovels & Rope, has unveiled its 2023 lineup. Beck, Wilco and Rainbow Kitten Surprise will headline the festival, returning to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on April 15-16, 2023.

Further down the bill are Bleachers, Father John Misty, Shovels & Rope, Big Boi, Orville Peck, Angel Olsen, Guster, Lucius, Sierra Ferrell, Wilder Woods, Bully, Ezra Furman, S.G. Goodman, Black Opry Revue, Madi Diaz, Tre Burt, Kyshona and She Returns From War.

High Water Fest first kicked off in 2017, with Lucius performing at the inaugural festival, as well. Like most other music festivals, the event sat 2020 and 2021 out before returning in 2022, making this its fifth year.

Would-be 2023 attendees can sign up for presale access now via the fest’s website. Tickets go on sale to the public this Thursday, Nov. 17, at noon ET.

See the 2023 fest’s one-sheet below, beneath Shovels & Rope’s 2019 Paste Studio session, and revisit our recap of High Water Fest 2019 here.