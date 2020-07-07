Exclusive: Higher Power Share Acoustic Performance of "In The Meantime" and "Lost in Static"

U.K. hardcore five-piece Higher Power have shared an acoustic studio performance of two tracks from their latest album 27 Miles Underwater, which Paste named one of the Best Punk Albums of 2020 (So Far). You can watch the band perform “In The Meantime” and “Lost in Static,” exclusively via Paste below.

Though you might not expect to hear a group like Higher Power in an acoustic setting, Jimmy Wizard’s harmonious vocals are up to par, and the band even breaks into guitar solos on both tracks. Paste has previously praised their “metallic riffs” and “scream-chants,” which we don’t get to experience here, but Wizard’s compelling vocal melodies more than make up for it.

Watch Higher Power perform “In The Meantime” and “Lost in Static,” and purchase 27 Miles Underwater here.