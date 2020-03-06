Madrid girl-gang band Hinds shared their brand new single “Come Back and Love Me<3” on Friday. It’s the third single to be released from their third studio album The Prettiest Curse, out April 3 on Mom + Pop.
Hinds may have previously been known for being a garage-rock act, but “Come Back and Love Me<3” is a slowed-down ballad featuring the sound of two Spanish guitars. Hinds say in a statement on the song, “‘Come Back and Love Me<3’ is the most romantic song we’ve ever done [...] There’s so many new sounds in this song cause we wanted it to be an explosion of sensations, but in an environment of joy in the end.” Hinds just finished touring with The Strokes, but are jet-setting on their North American tour in May. Listen to “Come Back and Love Me<3” and revisit Hinds' 2016 Paste Studio session below, then find a detailed list of their tour dates further down.
Hinds Tour Dates:
May
14 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian Church
15 – Somerville, Mass. @ ONCE Ballroom
19 – Toronto, Ont. @ Velvet Underground
20 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Shelter
22 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
23 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Vaudeville Mews
24 – Kansas City, Mo. @ recordBar
26 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
29 – Portland, Ore. @ Star Theater
30 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Fox Cabaret
31 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos
June
02 – Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst Atrium
05 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre
06 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Valley Bar
09 – Austin, Texas @ Antone’s Nightclub
10 – Dallas, Texas @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues
11 – Houston, Texas @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston
13 – New Orleans, La. @ Parish at House of Blues
14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade – Hell
16 – Washington, D.C. @ U Street Music Hall
17 – New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall