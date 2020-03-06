Madrid girl-gang band Hinds shared their brand new single “Come Back and Love Me<3” on Friday. It’s the third single to be released from their third studio album The Prettiest Curse, out April 3 on Mom + Pop.

Hinds may have previously been known for being a garage-rock act, but “Come Back and Love Me<3” is a slowed-down ballad featuring the sound of two Spanish guitars. Hinds say in a statement on the song, “‘Come Back and Love Me<3’ is the most romantic song we’ve ever done [...] There’s so many new sounds in this song cause we wanted it to be an explosion of sensations, but in an environment of joy in the end.” Hinds just finished touring with The Strokes, but are jet-setting on their North American tour in May. Listen to “Come Back and Love Me<3” and revisit Hinds' 2016 Paste Studio session below, then find a detailed list of their tour dates further down.

Hinds Tour Dates:

May

14 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian Church

15 – Somerville, Mass. @ ONCE Ballroom

19 – Toronto, Ont. @ Velvet Underground

20 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Shelter

22 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

23 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Vaudeville Mews

24 – Kansas City, Mo. @ recordBar

26 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

29 – Portland, Ore. @ Star Theater

30 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Fox Cabaret

31 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos

June

02 – Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst Atrium

05 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre

06 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Valley Bar

09 – Austin, Texas @ Antone’s Nightclub

10 – Dallas, Texas @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

11 – Houston, Texas @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston

13 – New Orleans, La. @ Parish at House of Blues

14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade – Hell

16 – Washington, D.C. @ U Street Music Hall

17 – New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall