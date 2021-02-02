Paste Seeks Assistant Music Editor

Paste Magazine is hiring a new Assistant Music Editor to help oversee all the written content in our Music section.

The Assistant Music Editor’s job is to work closely with the Music Editor, helping to assign stories to and edit our team of staff and freelance Music writers. Other responsibilities include writing features, lists, reviews and news for the site; fielding pitches from, editing and mentoring Paste’s music interns; assisting with Paste Music social channels; and curating weekly, monthly and yearly roundups of noteworthy new and anticipated music.

Candidate must have experience writing about music and editing written music content. This is a full-time, fully remote, entry-level position.

Qualified candidates should send a resume, links to three published music writing samples and a cover letter describing their vision for the Paste Music section to jobs@pastemagazine.com by Feb. 10.