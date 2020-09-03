Listen to The Hives Perform "Hate To Say I Told You So" From Upcoming Live At Third Man Records LP

The Hives have shared their latest live single, “Hate To Say I Told You So,” from their Live At Third Man Records album out Sept. 25.

“We’d been talking forever about doing a show in The Blue Room,” The Hives said. “Feels good when words are put into action and that action — like always with The Hives — is Rock’n Roll perfection.”

The Nashville label, founded by Jack White, has become famous for vinyl pressings of live performances. The band will be releasing both physical and digital copies of the upcoming album, which is currently available to pre-order.

Listen to the new live single “Hate To Say I Told You So” here. Keep scrolling to see The Hives’ Live At Third Man Records album cover and tracklist.

Live At Third Man Records Album Art:

Live At Third Man Records Tracklist:

Side One:

1. Come On!

2. Walk Idiot Walk

3. Main Offender

4. My Time Is Coming

Side Two:

1. Hate To Say I Told You So

2. I’m Alive

3. Tick Tick Boom