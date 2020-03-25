Holy Hive Release Video for "Broom," Off Their Debut Album Float Back to You

Holy Hive have released a video for “Broom,” the new single from their forthcoming debut album Float Back to You. The album will be their first full-length release, and is due out May 29 on Big Crown Records.

“Broom” has an immersive sound with a classic message. Paul Springs brought his falsetto and Homer Steinweiss his groovy guitar tunes, and they follow Joe Harrison’s bass line through a story about infatuation. The lyrics are simple and heartfelt, and the video is just as honest. Two of the band members model coveralls for us on a rooftop, embodying the theme of being swept up in someone. One of them even performs a dance number to declare his feelings for us. His love is shy at first, but he warms up, and by the end of his number, he’s jumping like a firecracker.

Watch the video for “Broom” below, and watch out for Float Back to You, out May 29.