Holy Motors Share New Single "Trouble"

Estonian outfit Holy Motors have shared “Trouble”—the final single ahead of their second album Horse, out on Oct. 16 via Wharf Cat Records. The song also comes with an accompanying video, which features footage from their 2019 Nox Orae festival performance that saw Anton Newcombe (Brian Jonestown Massacre) join them on stage. “Trouble” follows their previous singles “Country Church” and “Endless Night.”

Like other album cuts, “Trouble” packs twang and sparkle. Eliann Tulve’s dreary vocals cascade over warbling vibrato guitars, and it’s clear that this is a song of the night, but not one of playful roguery—this is for stargazing and cycling through one’s hopes and fears.

“‘Trouble’ is a song about being in a half-real, half-dream state, like the troubled state of mind that sometimes comes with the night, and you know it’s just fears of the unreal but that doesn’t stop that eerie feeling that’s saying ‘something weird is in the air tonight,’ says the group’s singer/songwriter Eliann Tulve. “It’s like a secret between the writer and the listener.”

Watch the video for “Trouble” below, and preorder the album here.