Homeshake Shares New Single "I Know I Know I Know"

On Sept. 10, Toronto producer/songwriter Homeshake (aka Peter Sagar) will release his new album Under The Weather on Shhoamkee/Sinderlyn Records. Following the singles “Passenger Seat” and “Vacuum,” he’s released the album’s final single today (Aug. 18), the smooth, jazzy and tender “I Know I Know I Know.”

Built from a variety of simple elements (open guitar chords, drum machine, walking bass) the song explores great emotional depth, with Sagar’s heartfelt falsetto enriching and accentuating the underlying sweetness of the instrumental qualities. “I Know I Know I Know” arrives with a colorful video directed and animated by Giant Claw and Orange Milk Records’ Keith Rankin, who said of the video:

I had been wanting to work with the dancer Azuki Umeda for a while, she had made a few pieces of choreography for me, and I put one against the HOMESHAKE song thinking it might be too frantic, but it actually matched perfectly. Me and my partner Ellen Thomas came up with an abstracted figure look and did rotoscope animation over the dance sequence, I hope it looks like a dream landscape.

Below, check out the video for “I Know I Know I Know” as well as the video for previous single “Vacuum.” Under The Weather is available for pre-order here ahead of its Sept. 10 release.