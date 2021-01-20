Honey Lung Share New Single "Oh So Real"

London four-piece Honey Lung have shared a new single “Oh So Real,” out now via Big Scary Monsters. It’s the follow-up to their previous track “Room,” and it also follows last year’s EP Post Modern Motorcade Music. A version of “Oh So Real” originally appeared on a vinyl-only demos and singles collection, Memory, which was released by Kanine Records in 2019.

“Oh So Real” has both the chunky grit and gentle-hearted nature of Silversun Pickups, with gnarly, rumbling guitars acting as a segue to their sentimental chorus. Their hook-driven guitar noodling is as sharp as ever, and they even delve into a steamy Black Sabbath-esque breakdown before returning to their heartwarming selves.

Lead singer Jamie Batten says of their new track and other recent material:

Our release of ‘Post Modern Motorcade Music’ in early 2020 felt meaningful and exciting during the tough year, but it was painful for us that we were not able to tour the release properly. A highlight of the year for us was returning to our home from home at RYP studios to mix some tracks from the recent EP including a veritable Honey Lung classic, and record two soon to be released tracks, including “Oh So Real.” We can’t even begin to explain how cathartic it was to get together in that space and play these tracks with full gusto together. It was a place we’ve spent countless hours over the years, working with people we loved and respected, and we were able to fully release the pent up energy we’ve all been bottling. “Oh So Real” is a song that feels uniquely Honey Lung-esque and yet it’s not like anything we’ve released so far.

In addition, Honey Lung announced a YouTube livestream performance from RYP Studios on Jan. 29, which you can watch here.

Listen to “Oh So Real,” and revisit Honey Lung’s Paste Studio performance from last year below.