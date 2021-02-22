Horsegirl Share "Ballroom Dance Scene" Video, Announce New 7-Inch

Chicago trio Horsegirl have announced their first physical release, a 7-inch featuring “Ballroom Dance Scene” b/w “Sea Life Sandwich Boy,” out April 2 via Sonic Cathedral.

The two tracks were first shared on their EP Horsegirl: Ballroom Dance Scene et cetera (best of Horsegirl), which was featured in Paste’s 25 Best EPs of 2020. A music video for “Ballroom Dance Scene” shot by the members of Horsegirl accompanied the Tuesday announcement.

It’s easy to forget that the members of Horsegirl are high schoolers; they come off as seasoned shoegaze rockers with their fuzzy guitars and effortlessly interwoven vocals. The music video for “Ballroom Dance Scene” offers a small glimpse into their teenage sensibilities, as we can hear Gigi Reece joke to their bandmates that a squirrel might be waiting for them as they explore Reece’s attic. The rest of the music video consists of home videos shot over the course of the group’s winter break.

Watch the video for “Ballroom Dance Scene” below. You can preorder “Ballroom Dance Scene” b/w “Sea Life Sandwich Boy” here.