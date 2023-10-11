PREMIERE: Houndsteeth Unveil New Single “Gave You” Off

Indie trio Houndsteeth just dropped their newest single, “Gave You,” and this one is for all the soft-spoken people with a lot on their minds. This marks the second and final single from their upcoming record, Hold Your Horses, the group’s new full-length that’s set to arrive on October 27. Airy harmonies, a whimsical lo-fi beat and playful guitar personify the controlled chaos Grace Ward, Jolee Gordon and Izzy Da Fonseca are channeling in this sigh of frustration.

The single’s music video is bathed in green, and the bi-coastal band embodies that idea of renewal in a more refined and stylized way on “Gave You.” There is a youthful energy to both “Rodeo”—the album’s first single—and “Gave You,” not only in curiosity but in an eager uncertainty with their passion for experimentation. You can tell this isn’t just a group of people who love music. It’s friends who want to explore the possibilities of music together.

“‘Gave You’ is a letter of grievance addressed to those who find more value in being heard than in listening,” says Ward. “Sometimes, it really seems like the more space you take up, the greater the reward. Decibels outweigh nuance, and boy, it’s tough out there being a soft-spoken fellow.”

Watch the music video for “Gave You” below.