Hovvdy Share New Single "I'm Sorry"

Texas indie duo Hovvdy have shared a new song, “I’m Sorry.” The track follows their recent single “Runner” from last month and their 2019 LP Heavy Lifter. “I’m Sorry” strips back the guitars to emphasize the rich textures of their resonating drums and shimmering ambient tones.

“‘I’m Sorry’ is about the mixed emotions when a relationship has to change or end. Grief and relief,” Will Taylor says. “We were excited to pull the guitars back to let the vocals and ambient textures shine. The clank and swing of the programmed drums create a resonance and energy that brings it all together.”

Listen to “I’m Sorry” below, and while you’re here, check out Hovvdy’s set at NYC’s Paste Studio back in 2018.