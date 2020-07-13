Hovvdy Share Playful New Single "Runner"

Hovvdy are back with a new single, “Runner,” following last year’s release of the gorgeous LP Heavy Lifter. Recorded in an L.A. studio, this song finds the slowcore duo taking more risks with a fun rhythm and sonic buoyancy.

Vocalist Charlie Martin says of the track:

Runner draws from memories of my childhood in Dallas – the spirit of running around as a kid with an amount of freedom that would probably be considered unsafe nowadays. It also unpacks the dynamic of an absent parent who nonetheless gives good advice. We need both positive and negative influences in life, I think.

In our review of Heavy Lifter, the musical experimentation did not suffice; at times it was messy and distracting. On “Runner,” the band is more focused and immersed in this new, earthy sound.

Listen to “Runner” below. Further down, revisit Hovvdy’s 2018 Paste Studio session.