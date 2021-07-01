Hum Drummer Bryan St. Pere Has Died

Bryan St. Pere, drummer for the pioneering space-rock band Hum, has died at age 52. No cause of death has been revealed.

The sad news was broken Thursday via the band’s social media with the following statement: “It is with very heavy hearts and tear filled eyes that we share the news that our beloved friend and bandmate, Bryan St. Pere, has passed away. We are devastated and deeply saddened by his sudden, and unexpected passing. Bryan was a dear friend, a loving father, brother, and was an incredible person and musician. We all feel extremely lucky to have shared time and space with him. Peace and love to all who knew Bryan, and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.”

Joining the band in 1990 (after the rest of the band heard him drumming along to Rush, as the story goes) he played on Hum’s first four albums, including last year’s triumphant surprise-released comeback album Inlet, which Paste named one of the best records of 2020. St. Pere is survived by his family and all those he touched with his music. Below, watch the video for Hum’s hit “The Pod.”