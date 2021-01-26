Watch iDKHOW Make Their Late Night Debut on Jimmy Kimmel

Salt Lake City duo I Don’t Know How But They Found Me made their late night debut on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The performance follows their 2020 album Razzmatazz and an alternative piano version of “Leave Me Alone,” released on Jan. 22.

iDKHOW performed their single “Leave Me Alone,” which climbed to the top of Billboard’s Alternative Airplay charts earlier this month. Though it was the first song in the band’s career to do so, bassist Dallon Weekes and drummer Ryan Seaman are no strangers to commercial success with past projects Panic! At The Disco and Falling in Reverse. Weekes said in a tweet before the show that he had performed on Kimmel five years ago to the date with Panic! At The Disco.

I just learned that five years ago today, I was performing on @JimmyKimmelLive with Panic. And tonight I’m on @JimmyKimmelLive with my own band. What the!? pic.twitter.com/SYkMCxJGky — Dallon Weekes (@DallonWeekes) January 26, 2021

Watch iDKHOW perform “Leave Me Alone” below.