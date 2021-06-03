Iceage Share New Video For "High & Hurt"

Last month, Danish rock group Iceage released their fifth album Seek Shelter on Mexican Summer, which served as another entry in the group’s elegant discography, expertly combining the morose and melancholy with the endearing sublime. Thursday, the band shared a video for standout cut “High & Hurt,” directed by Emma Acs and featuring actor Zlatko Buric, who earlier appeared in the band’s “Vendetta” video.

The video features the band sporting angel wings while performing the track in some kind of abandoned lot, a striking complement to the song’s danceable nature while respecting the band’s inherently gothic aesthetic. Spliced within the performance is Buric, also clad in angel wings, as well as footage of fire spread throughout.

Below, check out the video for “High & Hurt” and revisit our recent feature about the timeless nature of Iceage’s music. Tickets are also available for the band’s June 12 livestream performance of Seek Shelter here.