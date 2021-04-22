Iceage Release New Single “Gold City,” Announce Tour and Livestream Concert

Copenhagen-based punk outfit Iceage have shared another single off their forthcoming album Seek Shelter called “Gold City.” This is the fourth single before the album’s May 7 release on Mexican Summer.

“Gold City” sees the band taking a much bluesier approach to their dark, post-punk sound with tambourines and harmonicas. It takes cues from American rock staples like Bruce Springsteen, mixed with a hint of Richard Hell. It marks an interesting and exciting new chapter in the Danish band’s captivating career, a decade on from their debut New Brigade.

In addition to the new single comes a 2022 tour announcement, kicking off in San Francisco and ending in London. For fans who can’t make it, they’ve also announced a Seek Shelter concert streaming Saturday, May 22, at 8 p.m. EST where the band will play their new album in its entirety.

Listen to “Gold City” below and find tour information further down. You can preorder Seek Shelter ahead of its May 7 release and buy ticket bundles for their May 22 livestream show here.

Iceage Tour Dates:

February

12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

13 – Felton,CA @ Felton Music Hall

16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

19 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets

20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

21 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

24 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

25 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

28 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

March

01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02 – Nashvillle, TN @ Basement East

03 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

04 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

05 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

08 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

12 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

23 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

24 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

25 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

26 – Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega

27 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and Hounds

29 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

30 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

31 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom