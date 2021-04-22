Iceage Release New Single “Gold City,” Announce Tour and Livestream Concert

Copenhagen-based punk outfit Iceage have shared another single off their forthcoming album Seek Shelter called “Gold City.” This is the fourth single before the album’s May 7 release on Mexican Summer.
“Gold City” sees the band taking a much bluesier approach to their dark, post-punk sound with tambourines and harmonicas. It takes cues from American rock staples like Bruce Springsteen, mixed with a hint of Richard Hell. It marks an interesting and exciting new chapter in the Danish band’s captivating career, a decade on from their debut New Brigade.
In addition to the new single comes a 2022 tour announcement, kicking off in San Francisco and ending in London. For fans who can’t make it, they’ve also announced a Seek Shelter concert streaming Saturday, May 22, at 8 p.m. EST where the band will play their new album in its entirety.
Listen to “Gold City” below and find tour information further down. You can preorder Seek Shelter ahead of its May 7 release and buy ticket bundles for their May 22 livestream show here.
Iceage Tour Dates:
February
12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
13 – Felton,CA @ Felton Music Hall
16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
19 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets
20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
21 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
24 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group
25 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works
28 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
March
01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
02 – Nashvillle, TN @ Basement East
03 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
04 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
05 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
08 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
12 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
23 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
24 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
25 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
26 – Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega
27 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and Hounds
29 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
30 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
31 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom