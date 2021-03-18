Iceage Debut Intimate Music Video for "Shelter Song"

Danish band Iceage have shared “Shelter Song,” their third single ahead of Seek Shelter, out May 7 via Mexican Summer. The track follows “Vendetta” and “The Holding Hand,” and the accompanying music video offers an intimate look into the band’s life in Copenhagen.

The music video for “Shelter Song” features family and friends of the band in short, sun-soaked clips. The love radiates out of the screen as we see friends, couples and families share quiet, personal moments together against resonant chorus lyrics: “Come lay here right beside me / They kick you when you’re up, they knock you when you’re down / Some shielding from the fighting.” Catherine Pattinama Coleman, a longtime friend and collaborator of the band, directed the latest video.

Coleman said in statement:

Iceage asked me if I wanted to direct the video for “Shelter Song.” As a childhood friend of theirs, it was important for me to showcase our friendship and the people we share everyday life with. So instead of making a video full of symbolism or a staged performance, I wanted to make a private and personal video close to our hearts. After a crazy year of COVID-19, the world in flames and structural racism peaking at such an extent, I wanted to create a meaningful piece, especially being a woman of color and fully in my third trimester. In the midst of a pandemic it’s important to remember that those of us who are privileged enough to have a roof over our heads, food, security, love and care, is something of great value. Love is not something one should not take for granted.

Watch the video for “Shelter Song” below.