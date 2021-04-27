IDLES Announce Fall North American Tour Dates

As the world opens up a bit more and venues operate at limited capacity, tours are being announced left and right. Previously featured as one of Paste’s favorite live acts of the 2010s, British punk rockers IDLES have announced the appropriately titled Beauty From The Ashes Tour in support of their most recent album, Ultra Mono.

The North American tour will see the band kick off in Minnesota this October and end in Washington in November. After a short break, the band will then embark on their massive U.K. and European tour in 2022. New York post-punk outfit Gustaf will join IDLES for the first leg of the fall tour, with Portland, Oregon-based minimalist punks Lithics handling the second leg.

You can purchase tickets for a city near you here and view the tour dates below.

IDLES Beauty From The Ashes Tour Dates:

October

07 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

09 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *

10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

17 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club *

20 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

21 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre *

26 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom ^

30 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s ^

31 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s ^

November

01 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^

05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre ^

06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theater ^

08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

(* Gustaf opening)

(^ Lithics opening)