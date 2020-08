IDLES recently performed covers of The Strokes’ “Reptilia” and The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter” as part of their Lock-In Sessions at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The band recently announced a new album, Ultra Mono, which will arrive on Sept. 24 via Partisan Records. They’ve shared four singles from the album so far: “Mr. Motivator,” “Model Village,” “Grounds” and “A Hymn.”

Watch IDLES cover The Strokes and The Beatles at Abbey Road Studios below.