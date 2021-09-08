illuminati hotties Share New Track, "Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism"

Since the start of the summer, songwriter/producer Sarah Tudzin (aka illuminati hotties) has been teasing her project’s forthcoming album Let Me Do One More (out Oct. 1 on Snack Shack Tracks + Hopeless Records) with three great singles. Today (Sept. 8), she’s released the album’s latest offering, the endearing, anti-capitalist “Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism.”

Noticeably more gentle-sounding than previous singles “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” and “Pool Hopping,” the new track examines Tudzin’s frustrations with the forced pressures of late-stage capitalism amidst a tender guitar riff that at times shoots off sparks of rock extravagance. Tudzin says the following of the track:

“Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism” makes haste of a machine by which we’ve all been fooled as well as the people who have fooled themselves into thinking they’ve not participated in it.

Below, check out the lyric video for “Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism” and revisit illuminati hotties’ 2019 Austin, Texas, performance of “I Wanna Keep Yr Dog” for Paste.