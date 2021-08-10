Injury Reserve Announce New Album By the Time I Get to Phoenix

Following the release of their 2019 self-titled debut, Injury Reserve was put on pause after the passing of member Stepa J. Groggs. Now, a year on since the unexpected loss, Injury Reserve has broken their silence with the announcement of their newest album By the Time I Get to Phoenix. The album was largely completed before Grogg’s passing, and will include his contributions. A single and video is expected to arrive this week.

In the statement posted to the group’s Twitter and official website, they said:



While touring europe in 2019, we had a show in stockholm that had been booked in the back of an italian restaurant instead of a typical venue. To match a certain lack of production we pivoted the show into our own improvisatory take on a dj set and ended up performing a song none of us had heard before, the board recording of which became the grounding for a new album. Over the next few months we locked in and put together the 11 songs that that album would eventually become. Those early months of 2020 had about as much turmoil for us as one could expect last year, and between the general social upheaval, loss of livelihoods and family tragedy, the record we made carried these weights. Once the tracklist came together and we started to make sense of it, one of the last phone conversations we had with Groggs was over his love for the repurposing of Isaac Haye’s By the Time I Get to Phoenix to title the album. Shortly thereafter we were struck with his loss and of course everything was put on hold, but eventually we regathered and felt most comfortable finishing this album we had made as it still resonated fully (in some respects even taking on what felt like haunting pre-echoes) and above all else stayed true to his constant insistence while recording to simply “make some weird shit”. All this said obviously this album is dedicated to Jordan Alexander Groggs, aka Stepa J. Groggs with one p better get it right. Typing here feels small in the space of your real physical absence but you, your voice and your words continue to echo around us all thru these recording and so many others and everything else. thank you for your time, we love and miss you, of course of course.

Below, check out the album art details. You can preorder By the Time I Get to Phoenix ahead of its Sept. 15 release here.

By the Time I Get to Phoenix Artwork:

